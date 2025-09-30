Inselexpress 2
Inselexpress 2HamiltonJet
Ferry

VESSEL REVIEW | Inselexpress 2 – New fast ferry to serve Germany’s East Frisian Islands

Published on

Netherlands-based Next Generation Shipyards (NG Shipyards) recently handed over a new ferry to German operator Reederei Norden-Frisia.

Inselexpress 2 was designed by NG Shipyards in collaboration with Dutch naval architecture firm Van Dorresteijn Design in compliance with Bureau Veritas class rules.

The ferry was built specifically for operation between the Lower Saxony town of Norddeich on the German mainland and the islands of Juist and Norderney in the East Frisian chain in the Wadden Sea.

“The request was a shallow-draught, fast passenger ferry for approximately 50 persons, a service speed of 20 knots, and good fuel efficiency,” Hans Veraart, Sales Manager at NG Shipyards, told Baird Maritime.

Larger, more comfortable alternative to water taxis

Inselexpress 2
Inselexpress 2Reederei Norden-Frisia

“For a shallow draught ferry in this area [i.e., the Wassen Sea] and the speed requirement of 20 knots, the choice came pretty quickly to waterjets, in particular, due to the availability of the latest type of Hamilton waterjet specially developed for speeds of between 20 and 30 knots.”

Veraart said the increasing number of tourists visiting the German Wadden Islands required expansion of the existing ferry services in the region. There was also a demand for a vessel that can generate the least possible pollution, as the area was also a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Inselexpress 2 has all-aluminium construction, a length of 20.32 metres (66.67 feet), a beam of 6.01 metres (19.7 feet), a draught of only 0.75 metre (2.46 feet), a displacement of 29 tonnes, and seating for up to 54 passengers plus three crewmembers.

Close-up of LTX36 waterjet
Close-up of LTX36 waterjetHamiltonJet/Igor Sarsgård

The shallow draught makes the ferry suitable for operation around Juist – which, like any other tidal island, can only be accessed by boat during periods of high tide – while the greater onboard space ensures improved comfort compared to traditional water taxis.

The propulsion setup consists of two Volvo Penta D8MH diesel engines that each produce 298 kW (400 hp) and are connected to two Hamilton LTX36 waterjets. The latter provide improved manoeuvrability in addition to delivering a speed of 19.8 knots even at maximum load capacity. For daily operation, the ferry will sail at a more economical 16 knots.

Inselexpress 2 performing a full 360-degree starboard turn
Inselexpress 2 performing a full 360-degree starboard turnHamiltonJet

“The LTX36 is a newly developed waterjet for speeds between 20 and 30 knots,” said Veraart. “The waterjets run at a lower speed and have a comparable or even better efficiency than a similar ship powered by propellers.”

The main engines are fitted with exhaust gas aftertreatment systems. HVO can be used by the engines as an alternative to diesel.

The wheelhouse electronics suite includes a Furuno radar, a Transal dual ECDIS, an NSR Marine echosounder, a Simrad autopilot, a JRC satellite compass, two Sailor VHF radios, a Pioneer car radio, a Kahlenberg air horn and an intercom. Displays meanwhile show the live feed from six CCTV cameras installed throughout the vessel.

According to Veraart, the electronics needed to be simple and reliable for installation on this type of ferry.

Minimising weight for improved performance

Inselexpress 2
Inselexpress 2MarineTraffic.com/O.H.

The wheelhouse itself is fitted with forward-leaning windscreens to reduce glare from the point of view of the helm station. Space is also available for luggage within the main cabin.

The hull features D-type and trapezoid fendering while a Luminell remotely controlled searchlight is also fitted. The engine room has a Stat-X fixed fire suppression system and Novetec mist eliminators are installed on the ventilation intakes.

“As with all planing vessels, weight management is of ultimate importance,” Veraart told Baird Maritime. “In this design, weight also affects the draught. In the case of a shallow draught, it is therefore also important to choose the lightest possible solutions.”

Veraart explained that the ferry’s performance exceeded expectations, having gone above calculated figures during the design stage.

“This gives us certainty about the performance of ferries derived from Inselexpress 2. The efficiency of the hull appears to be better than expected.”

Inselexpress 2 will be operated by Reederei Norden-Frisia’s wholly owned subsidiary Cassen-Tours Cassen Eils and Frisia Touristik.

Inselexpress 2
Inselexpress 2HamiltonJet
Inselexpress 2
SPECIFICATIONS
Type of vessel: Ferry
Classification: Bureau Veritas
Flag: Germany
Owner: Reederei Norden-Frisia, Germany
Operator: Cassen-Tours Cassen Eils and Frisia Touristik, Germany
Designers: Next Generation Shipyards, Netherlands; Van Dorresteijn Design, Netherlands
Builder: Next Generation Shipyards, Netherlands
Hull construction material: Aluminium
Superstructure construction material: Aluminium
Deck construction material: Aluminium
Length overall: 20.32 metres (66.67 feet)
Beam: 6.01 metres (19.7 feet)
Draught: 0.75 metre (2.46 feet)
Displacement: 29 tonnes
Main engines: 2 x Volvo Penda D8MH, each 298 kW (400 hp)
Propulsion: 2 x Hamilton LTX36 waterjets
Maximum speed: 19.8 knots
Cruising speed: 16 knots
Display: Transas
Radar: Furuno X-band
Depth sounder: NSR
Radios: 2 x Sailor VHF; Pioneer
Autopilot: Simrad
Compass: JRC
AIS: NSR
Audio system: Intercom
Cameras: CCTV
Other electronics: NSR navtex; Kahlenberg air horn
Other equipment installed: Exhaust gas aftertreatment systems; Novetec mist eliminators
Searchlight: Luminell
Firefighting equipment: Stat-X fixed suppression system
Type of fuel: Diesel
Crew: 3
Passengers: 54
Operational area: Wadden Sea, Germany
Europe
Bureau Veritas
Netherlands
Germany
Wadden Sea
Next Generation Shipyards
Van Dorresteijn Design
Reederei Norden Frisia
Inselexpress 2
Cassen Tours Cassen Eils and Frisia Touristik
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com