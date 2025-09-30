VESSEL REVIEW | Inselexpress 2 – New fast ferry to serve Germany’s East Frisian Islands

Netherlands-based Next Generation Shipyards (NG Shipyards) recently handed over a new ferry to German operator Reederei Norden-Frisia.

Inselexpress 2 was designed by NG Shipyards in collaboration with Dutch naval architecture firm Van Dorresteijn Design in compliance with Bureau Veritas class rules.

The ferry was built specifically for operation between the Lower Saxony town of Norddeich on the German mainland and the islands of Juist and Norderney in the East Frisian chain in the Wadden Sea.

“The request was a shallow-draught, fast passenger ferry for approximately 50 persons, a service speed of 20 knots, and good fuel efficiency,” Hans Veraart, Sales Manager at NG Shipyards, told Baird Maritime.