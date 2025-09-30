VESSEL REVIEW | Inselexpress 2 – New fast ferry to serve Germany’s East Frisian Islands
Netherlands-based Next Generation Shipyards (NG Shipyards) recently handed over a new ferry to German operator Reederei Norden-Frisia.
Inselexpress 2 was designed by NG Shipyards in collaboration with Dutch naval architecture firm Van Dorresteijn Design in compliance with Bureau Veritas class rules.
The ferry was built specifically for operation between the Lower Saxony town of Norddeich on the German mainland and the islands of Juist and Norderney in the East Frisian chain in the Wadden Sea.
“The request was a shallow-draught, fast passenger ferry for approximately 50 persons, a service speed of 20 knots, and good fuel efficiency,” Hans Veraart, Sales Manager at NG Shipyards, told Baird Maritime.
Larger, more comfortable alternative to water taxis
“For a shallow draught ferry in this area [i.e., the Wassen Sea] and the speed requirement of 20 knots, the choice came pretty quickly to waterjets, in particular, due to the availability of the latest type of Hamilton waterjet specially developed for speeds of between 20 and 30 knots.”
Veraart said the increasing number of tourists visiting the German Wadden Islands required expansion of the existing ferry services in the region. There was also a demand for a vessel that can generate the least possible pollution, as the area was also a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Inselexpress 2 has all-aluminium construction, a length of 20.32 metres (66.67 feet), a beam of 6.01 metres (19.7 feet), a draught of only 0.75 metre (2.46 feet), a displacement of 29 tonnes, and seating for up to 54 passengers plus three crewmembers.
The shallow draught makes the ferry suitable for operation around Juist – which, like any other tidal island, can only be accessed by boat during periods of high tide – while the greater onboard space ensures improved comfort compared to traditional water taxis.
The propulsion setup consists of two Volvo Penta D8MH diesel engines that each produce 298 kW (400 hp) and are connected to two Hamilton LTX36 waterjets. The latter provide improved manoeuvrability in addition to delivering a speed of 19.8 knots even at maximum load capacity. For daily operation, the ferry will sail at a more economical 16 knots.
“The LTX36 is a newly developed waterjet for speeds between 20 and 30 knots,” said Veraart. “The waterjets run at a lower speed and have a comparable or even better efficiency than a similar ship powered by propellers.”
The main engines are fitted with exhaust gas aftertreatment systems. HVO can be used by the engines as an alternative to diesel.
The wheelhouse electronics suite includes a Furuno radar, a Transal dual ECDIS, an NSR Marine echosounder, a Simrad autopilot, a JRC satellite compass, two Sailor VHF radios, a Pioneer car radio, a Kahlenberg air horn and an intercom. Displays meanwhile show the live feed from six CCTV cameras installed throughout the vessel.
According to Veraart, the electronics needed to be simple and reliable for installation on this type of ferry.
Minimising weight for improved performance
The wheelhouse itself is fitted with forward-leaning windscreens to reduce glare from the point of view of the helm station. Space is also available for luggage within the main cabin.
The hull features D-type and trapezoid fendering while a Luminell remotely controlled searchlight is also fitted. The engine room has a Stat-X fixed fire suppression system and Novetec mist eliminators are installed on the ventilation intakes.
“As with all planing vessels, weight management is of ultimate importance,” Veraart told Baird Maritime. “In this design, weight also affects the draught. In the case of a shallow draught, it is therefore also important to choose the lightest possible solutions.”
Veraart explained that the ferry’s performance exceeded expectations, having gone above calculated figures during the design stage.
“This gives us certainty about the performance of ferries derived from Inselexpress 2. The efficiency of the hull appears to be better than expected.”
Inselexpress 2 will be operated by Reederei Norden-Frisia’s wholly owned subsidiary Cassen-Tours Cassen Eils and Frisia Touristik.