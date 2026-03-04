VESSEL REVIEW | Hiddeborg – Fast, shallow-draught ferry to serve Netherlands' Ameland Island
Dutch shipping company Royal Wagenborg, via its Wagenborg Passagiersdiensten (WPD) subsidiary, has welcomed a new fast ferry into service.
The 22.82- by 6.09-metre (74.87- by 20-foot) Hiddeborg is being operated on the fast service connection between Ameland Island and the Dutch mainland via the Wadden Sea, which is characterised by tidal shallow water areas.
Design and construction of the vessel were undertaken by Next Generation Shipyards (NG Shipyards) based in Lauwersoog in close coordination with WPD.
Ideal for use across tidal zones
The new ferry has an optimised hull with integrated spray rails to ensure maximum comfort and minimal wake, making the vessel ideally suited for Sea Area II and sheltered waters.
Wagenborg said the vessel has been specially designed for the unique conditions of the Wadden Sea, with a draught of approximately 80 centimetres (30 inches), waterjet propulsion, and three energy-efficient engines that would ensure manoeuvrability, safety and usability even at low water levels.
The ferry will initially run on biodiesel, though future modifications will enable the integration of all-electric propulsion.
“The request was a shallow-draught, fast passenger ferry able to transport 75 people at a service speed of 20 knots and with good fuel efficiency,” Hans Veraart, Sales Manager at NG Shipyards, told Baird Maritime. “For a shallow-draught ferry in this area and the speed requirement of 20 knots, the decision to use waterjets came pretty quickly.”
In particular, due to its positive experiences with waterjets, NG Shipyards opted for a new series of waterjet specially developed for navigating at speeds of between 20 and 30 knots.
“The fast ferry service on the Wadden Sea is particularly interesting for islanders who work on the mainland and for people who work temporarily on the islands and return home to the mainland in the evening,” said Veraart. “The travel time is considerably reduced compared to the regular bigger ferries.
"On top of that, tourists visiting the Wadden Islands are also interested in the fast ferry service, especially as it is a viable means of transport for visiting the islands for just one or two days."
Also, as the area is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, it was necessary for the vessel to be able to generate only minimal pollution.
Efficient, low-noise propulsion guaranteeing enhanced comfort
Hiddeborg’s propulsion arrangement consists of three Hamilton LTX 36 waterjets driven by Volvo D8 298kW (400hp) diesel engines via a ZF reverse reduction gearboxes. According to Veraart, the vessel is the first in the world to be equipped with three LTX 36s.
“The waterjets run at a lower speed and have a comparable or even better efficiency than a similar vessel powered by propellers,” he added. “The main engines are fitted with catalytic converters, while the fuels used will be HVO and MGO.”
The propulsion arrangement is located underneath the aft deck, thus minimising noise and vibrations in both the passenger area and the wheelhouse. The aluminium hull meanwhile ensures excellent water flow to the waterjets to deliver improved performance.
Full electronics fitout coupled with a spacious interior
The electronics suite includes an X-band radar, an echosounder and a GPS from Furuno; a Tresco chart system; a JRC satellite compass; two Sailor VHF radios; an intercom; a McMurdo AIS; a Radio Zeeland turn rate indicator; a Pioneer radio; Marble Automation alarm and tank reading systems; and four CCTV cameras. Veraart said the electronics were chosen for their simplicity and their reliability.
Also fitted are a Luminell remote controlled searchlight, a Kahlenberg airhorn, a Stat-X fire suppression system for the engine room, Novetec mist eliminators in the ventilation intakes, a Marble Automation navigation lights controller, and D-type and trapezoid fendering from Buoyant Works.
The main passenger cabin features space for luggage and seats with USB charging ports. The interior has been laid out to ensure improved access for passengers with reduced mobility.
Addressing weight concerns in order to minimise draught
“The build planning was very tight for this particular ferry,” Veraart told Baird Maritime. “We received the order in January 2025 with delivery scheduled for the following December. It was a unique vessel, so the engineering work needed to be completed before the actual construction could begin.”
The keel was laid in the middle of May 2025 and the vessel was ready for delivery by the end of December. Veraart said, however, that it was more advantageous to opt for a 2026 delivery instead.
“As with all planing vessels, weight management is of ultimate importance. In this design, weight also affected the draught. In the case of a shallow draught, it is therefore also important to choose the lightest possible solutions.”
Hiddeborg is the second in a series of ferries. Veraart remarked that, during the extensive sea trials, the vessel’s performance was extensively tested and the results were consistent with the values calculated during the design stage.