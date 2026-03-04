VESSEL REVIEW | Hiddeborg – Fast, shallow-draught ferry to serve Netherlands' Ameland Island

“The request was a shallow-draught, fast passenger ferry able to transport 75 people at a service speed of 20 knots and with good fuel efficiency,” Hans Veraart, Sales Manager at NG Shipyards, told Baird Maritime. “For a shallow-draught ferry in this area and the speed requirement of 20 knots, the decision to use waterjets came pretty quickly.”

In particular, due to its positive experiences with waterjets, NG Shipyards opted for a new series of waterjet specially developed for navigating at speeds of between 20 and 30 knots.

“The fast ferry service on the Wadden Sea is particularly interesting for islanders who work on the mainland and for people who work temporarily on the islands and return home to the mainland in the evening,” said Veraart. “The travel time is considerably reduced compared to the regular bigger ferries.

"On top of that, tourists visiting the Wadden Islands are also interested in the fast ferry service, especially as it is a viable means of transport for visiting the islands for just one or two days."

Also, as the area is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, it was necessary for the vessel to be able to generate only minimal pollution.