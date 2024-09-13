VESSEL REVIEW | Fjordstrom & Fjordtind – Hybrid electric catamarans to serve ferry routes in Norway’s Nordland County
Norwegian ferry operator Norled has expanded its fleet with the recent acquisition of two new hybrid electric catamaran vessels in a series built by Brødrene Aa.
Classed by DNV, Fjordstrom and Fjordtind were designed for transporting both passengers and cargo (including fish and small boats) on Norled’s Bodø-Væran and Bodø-Gildeskål routes within Nordland County Municipality. Council officials expect that the ferries’ operations can generate up to 3,000 tonnes fewer CO2 emissions over an entire year.
Each ferry has carbon-fibre construction, a length of 40.8 metres (134 feet), a beam of 10.3 metres (33.8 feet), a gross tonnage of 400, and space for up to 140 passengers plus bicycles. There are also spaces for passengers travelling with pets.
Capable of sustained fully electric sailings
A large 4MWh, liquid-cooled IP67 battery pack from BorgWarner Akasol drives four Ramme 650kW motors connected to two Servogear Ecoflow controllable-pitch propellers to deliver a top speed of 30 knots and a service speed of 28 knots, while two Volvo Penta D13-1000MP auxiliary diesel generators are available to extend the operating range beyond 60 nautical miles if needed.
According to Tor Øyvin Aa, CEO of Brødrene Aa, the battery capacity on each of the new ferries is double that of the batteries on earlier vessels built by the company to ensure that operations on fully-electric mode can be done around 70 per cent of the time.
The vessels can also cruise up to two hours at 28 knots solely on battery power. The catamaran design will meanwhile help each vessel navigate safely at a sustained speed of 18 knots even in significant wave heights of four metres (13 feet).
Also fitted are two Sleipner SAC 650 bow thrusters, interceptors from Humphree, and control systems and switchboards from Seam. Gangways from Undertun will facilitate safe embarkation and disembarkation.
Enhanced onboard comfort
The electronics suite includes a radar and communications gear from Furuno, a fire alarm from Consilium (which also supplied the firefighting equipment), a Nortronik gas detection system, and PA and entertainment systems from Zenitel and Laud Media. R. Stahl Transberg provided the navigation lights and floodlights.
The seats in the main passenger spaces were supplied by West Mekan Produksjon (which also provided each ferry’s fixed mooring gear) while those in the wheelhouse are from Alu Design and Services. The interiors are kept comfortable with the aid of HVAC systems from Naustdal Blikk, TTC, and Frigomar. Amtico, Targett, and Ege Tepper installed the floors and the carpets.
The deck on each ferry also has space for two Palfinger Marine PK6500 cargo cranes and an MOB boat from Deutsche Schlauchboot. This craft can be launched into and recovered from the water using a dedicated davit. Survitec meanwhile supplied two marine evacuation systems.
Fjordstrom and Fjordtind are both homeported in Stavanger and are currently operating on Norled’s Bodø-Væran and Bodø-Gildeskål routes in fulfilment of a 10-year concession awarded by Nordland County Municipality in January of this year. The catamarans are the main vessels that will serve the two key routes, while a third ferry will be provided by the operator as a standby vessel.