VESSEL REVIEW | Fjordstrom & Fjordtind – Hybrid electric catamarans to serve ferry routes in Norway’s Nordland County

A large 4MWh, liquid-cooled IP67 battery pack from BorgWarner Akasol drives four Ramme 650kW motors connected to two Servogear Ecoflow controllable-pitch propellers to deliver a top speed of 30 knots and a service speed of 28 knots, while two Volvo Penta D13-1000MP auxiliary diesel generators are available to extend the operating range beyond 60 nautical miles if needed.

According to Tor Øyvin Aa, CEO of Brødrene Aa, the battery capacity on each of the new ferries is double that of the batteries on earlier vessels built by the company to ensure that operations on fully-electric mode can be done around 70 per cent of the time.