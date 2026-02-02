VESSEL REVIEW | E-Green – Electric guide ferry enters service at South Korea's Busan Port

The Busan Port Authority (BPA) of South Korea recently introduced a new electric ferry for operation in the Port of Busan.

The two-deck, shallow-draught catamaran ferry E-Green (이그린호; Igeulinho) will be operated by the BPA as a "port guide vessel." She will embark up to 88 passengers on guided tours where they will witness some of the operations at the Port of Busan first-hand. She is also the first state-owned all-electric ferry in operation in South Korea.

Guide vessels have been a part of the port authority's public engagement efforts since 2005. Because approximately 70 per cent of passengers have been members of the general public or students, the initiative has been contributing significantly to improving public understanding of the port's activities.