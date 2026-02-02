VESSEL REVIEW | E-Green – Electric guide ferry enters service at South Korea's Busan Port
The Busan Port Authority (BPA) of South Korea recently introduced a new electric ferry for operation in the Port of Busan.
The two-deck, shallow-draught catamaran ferry E-Green (이그린호; Igeulinho) will be operated by the BPA as a "port guide vessel." She will embark up to 88 passengers on guided tours where they will witness some of the operations at the Port of Busan first-hand. She is also the first state-owned all-electric ferry in operation in South Korea.
Guide vessels have been a part of the port authority's public engagement efforts since 2005. Because approximately 70 per cent of passengers have been members of the general public or students, the initiative has been contributing significantly to improving public understanding of the port's activities.
First vessel in a new low-emission ferry fleet
Built by local firm Kangnam Corporation in compliance with Korean Register requirements, the 39.95-metre (131.1-foot) E-Green is the first of a planned fleet of ferries running on lower-emission energy sources that will ultimately replace 140 state-owned assets in line with environmental legislation. These vessels are expected to help the South Korean Government achieve its objective of “net zero” emissions by 2050.
The introduction of E-Green follows the BPA’s decision to replace its existing port guide vessel Saenuri, which was in service for 28 years and had reached the end of her operational life.
As part of a fleet renewal process, BPA chose to adopt a battery-electric vessel, rather than a conventional fossil-fuel-powered replacement. The vessel underwent four months of sea trials to rigorously verify operational safety prior to entering service.
Fitted with energy management and remote monitoring systems
The ferry is powered entirely by batteries rather than by internal combustion engines, enabling her to produce only minimal noise and vibration during operation.
The electric propulsion system of two 1,068kWh battery packs was supplied by ABB, and this also includes a power distribution system that can ensure optimal delivery of battery output to the vessel’s sub-systems.
A power and energy management system will meanwhile control overall power distribution, thus increasing fault tolerance and providing a high degree of reliability.
During operations, the ferry will be remotely monitored and supported by technicians from shore-based control centres. A remote diagnostics system will further enhance the vessel’s operational safety and optimise performance while helping to promptly detect and correct faults on board.
While the ferry is berthed, she is connected to a shore charging station via an optical communication link, allowing automatic control of charging and discharging from aboard. Charging of the batteries to full capacity can be completed in as little as 90 minutes, and a single full charge will enable approximately two hours of operation.
E-Green is available to sail on harbour cruises for the general public every Wednesday at 14:00. The BPA official website has a portal through which reservations can be made.