VESSEL REVIEW | Dachen Tongxin – Luxury tour ferry enters service in China's Hebei province

Dachen Tongxin (大陈同心) was designed by the Wuhan Institute of Technology Shipbuilding to be capable of operating as an inter-island ferry and as a sightseeing vessel on trips around Dachen Island, which has become popular for its many reefs and mountains.

The acquisition of the hybrid-powered vessel is in line with the Dachen municipal government’s goal of introducing alternative means of transport that promise a lower carbon footprint.