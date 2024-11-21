VESSEL REVIEW | Dachen Tongxin – Luxury tour ferry enters service in China's Hebei province
China’s Hangzhou Qianhang Ship Repair recently handed over a new hybrid electric passenger vessel to the People's Government of Dachen Town in west-central Hebei province.
Hybrid propulsion for reduced environmental impact
Dachen Tongxin (大陈同心) was designed by the Wuhan Institute of Technology Shipbuilding to be capable of operating as an inter-island ferry and as a sightseeing vessel on trips around Dachen Island, which has become popular for its many reefs and mountains.
The acquisition of the hybrid-powered vessel is in line with the Dachen municipal government’s goal of introducing alternative means of transport that promise a lower carbon footprint.
Ample accommodation for both sightseeing and commuter trips
The vessel has an LOA of 35.6 metres (117 feet), a beam of eight metres (26 feet), capacity for 90 passengers, and a service speed of 14 knots. Key features that include a fin stabiliser will allow the vessel to operate safely even under Beaufort force eight conditions.
The passengers are accommodated on two decks that feature VIP rooms and other interior spaces have been furnished to provide the same feel as that of a luxury yacht. The onboard facilities also include toilets and a bar.
Elements that contribute to the atmosphere desired by the owner include low lounge seating and mood lighting. Large LCD TV screens are also fitted throughout the main passenger spaces. The exterior meanwhile adopts a combination of lines and block surfaces for added visual impact.
Construction of Dachen Tongxin was undertaken in a little over 12 months in fulfilment of a CNY18 million (US$2.5 million) contract. The vessel will be operated by Taizhou Rongyuan Passenger Transport and it regular schedule will entail three round trips in one day, while up to 10 round trips per day will be the norm during the peak tourist season.