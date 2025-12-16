VESSEL REVIEW | Cliffs of Moher Express – Ferry and tourist shuttle to serve Ireland's Aran region

Irish transport operator Doolin Ferry recently welcomed a new ferry to its fleet.

Named after the famed Cliffs of Moher attraction in County Clare, the aluminium-hulled Cliffs of Moher Express was built by Nova Shipyard of Turkey to a design developed by French naval architecture firm Mer et Design.

The 32- by eight-metre (100- by 26-foot) newbuild has already commenced operational sailings to and from the Aran Islands and is also being used for sightseeing excursions around her namesake cliffs.

“Cliffs of Moher Express is a next-generation aluminium passenger ferry designed and built specifically for the demanding sea conditions of Ireland’s Atlantic coast,” Genco Yener, Founder and CEO of Nova Shipyard, told Baird Maritime. “The project was carried out in close cooperation between Nova Shipyard and Mer et Design, combining deep engineering capability with European design expertise.”

The vessel has already begun operating along the West Coast of Ireland, proving passenger transport between Doolin Harbour and the Aran Islands in addition to being used for sightseeing tours around the Cliffs of Moher and high-frequency, short-distance shuttle services during the tourist season – duties that require strong seakeeping, rapid passenger handling, and high reliability.