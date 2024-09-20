VESSEL REVIEW | Buganvilla Express – Canary Islands operator's new catamaran ferry built for daily trips
A new catamaran ferry was recently handed over to Spanish transport operator Fred Olsen Express. Named Buganvilla Express, the ferry will be operated on 12 trips each day between Fuerteventura and Lanzarote in the Canary Islands.
High operating speed for more frequent trips
The newbuild has all-FRP construction, a length of 26.2 metres (86 feet), a beam of 9.8 metres (32 feet), a maximum draught of 1.57 metres (5.15 feet), a depth of 3.4 metres (11 feet) and capacity for 250 passengers plus eight bicycles and pets on two decks.
Two Caterpillar C32 ACERT main engines that each produce 1,081 kW (1,450 hp) at 2,300 rpm will propel the ferry to speeds of up to 20 knots, allowing the one-way stretch between the ports of Playa Blanca and Morro Jable to be completed in as little as 35 minutes. Space is also available for four 4,000-litre (880-gallon) fuel tanks and two 400-litre (88-gallon) freshwater tanks.
Comfortable interiors and ample amenities
The upper deck contains the wheelhouse and an additional open-air space for passengers, making the vessel ideal as a sightseeing boat in addition to an inter-island ferry. There is also a premium lounge with personalised services and reserved seating. A ramp provides wheelchair access to the main passenger cabin, though all onboard spaces are wheelchair-friendly.
The ferry also boasts a snack bar, a shop, a games room, a children’s play area, and personal entertainment systems. All interior spaces have air conditioning, wifi connectivity, and USB charging ports for passengers’ electronic devices. Fluidmecanica meanwhile supplied the vessel’s steering gear, the anchor windlass, and the hydraulic drive system for the bow thruster.
Buganvilla Express is the third small ferry intended exclusively for Fred Olsen Express’ passenger-only service. It will be operated on the Fuerteventura-Lanzarote route alongside Benchi Express.