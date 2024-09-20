VESSEL REVIEW | Buganvilla Express – Canary Islands operator's new catamaran ferry built for daily trips

The upper deck contains the wheelhouse and an additional open-air space for passengers, making the vessel ideal as a sightseeing boat in addition to an inter-island ferry. There is also a premium lounge with personalised services and reserved seating. A ramp provides wheelchair access to the main passenger cabin, though all onboard spaces are wheelchair-friendly.

The ferry also boasts a snack bar, a shop, a games room, a children’s play area, and personal entertainment systems. All interior spaces have air conditioning, wifi connectivity, and USB charging ports for passengers’ electronic devices. Fluidmecanica meanwhile supplied the vessel’s steering gear, the anchor windlass, and the hydraulic drive system for the bow thruster.