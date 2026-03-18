VESSEL REVIEW | Bindy II – Catamaran ferry used as military personnel shuttle in France's Brest Harbour

Spain's Armon Shipyard has handed over a new fast catamaran ferry to French shipping company the Sogestran Group for operation by its subsidiary Morlenn Express.

Bindy II was designed by French naval architecture firm Mauric. She was built in fulfilment of an order placed by Morlenn Express in 2023 as part of its fleet renewal strategy. Construction of the vessel was completed within 18 months.

Like other vessels in the Morlenn Express fleet, the new ferry will be operated in support of the French Ministry of Armed Forces. Specifically, she will be used as a personnel shuttle, transporting passengers between the various military installations that line Brest Harbour in Brittany.