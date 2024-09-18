VESSEL REVIEW | Bespoke compact catamaran for UK south coast charter operator

The catamaran has a length of 9.95 metres (32.6 feet) and a beam of 3.6 metres (12 feet). The walk-around cabin vessel has been customised to include a fully bespoke internal cab with shock-mitigation seating for up to 12 passengers, alongside a customised hull and branded cab.

The new catamaran has been commissioned to operate across a variety of destinations, particularly in and around the Solent and other areas along the UK south coast. In addition to being a stable platform capable of operating in a broad range of weather conditions, the boat is also highly agile.