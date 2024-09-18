VESSEL REVIEW | Bespoke compact catamaran for UK south coast charter operator
UK on-demand passenger transport company Fluid Water Taxi has placed a new catamaran charter vessel into service. Built by Cheetah Marine Catamarans based on the Isle of Wight, the new vessel combines the practicality of a workboat with all the option of a high-end finish.
Fast, agile, and stable
The catamaran has a length of 9.95 metres (32.6 feet) and a beam of 3.6 metres (12 feet). The walk-around cabin vessel has been customised to include a fully bespoke internal cab with shock-mitigation seating for up to 12 passengers, alongside a customised hull and branded cab.
The new catamaran has been commissioned to operate across a variety of destinations, particularly in and around the Solent and other areas along the UK south coast. In addition to being a stable platform capable of operating in a broad range of weather conditions, the boat is also highly agile.
The catamaran also meets the UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency's (MCA) current MGN 280 Code for small boats operating commercially with 12 passengers, with the primary aim to ensure the highest standards of safety and protection are met for all on board. Key features include a watertight weather deck, a reinforced hull, robust guardrails, and tinted windows.
The vessel has been finished using premium materials to create what Cheetah Marine calls an ambiance of elegance and durability. The walk-around design also allows for easy movement around the deck, which makes the boat also ideal for sightseeing.
First in a planned 12-strong Solent charter fleet
Power for the boat is provided by two Honda outboard engines while the electronics suite includes a Simrad radar.
Fluid Water Taxi will take delivery of another 11 catamarans from the same series before the end of 2024, allowing the company to expand its Solent charter service to accommodate more passengers. The long-term goal is to offer an alternative passenger transport service to the larger ferries that operate in the same waters of the south coast.