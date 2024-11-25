US operator to introduce hydrofoil ferry on Lake Tahoe
US operator FlyTahoe will introduce a new hydrofoil-equipped electric ferry into service on Lake Tahoe in California. The vessel will reduce travel times for Tahoe locals and visitors, providing a much-needed north-south connection across the lake as well as to and from the area's popular ski resorts, while also helping reduce emissions.
This 30-seat vessel, designed to accommodate both skis and bikes, uses hydrofoil technology to fly above the water’s surface at high speeds, unaffected by waves and winds.
The wings lift the hull above the water, significantly reducing drag and cutting energy consumption by as much as 80 per cent compared to conventional vessels. This technology allows the vessel to be fully propelled by renewable electricity instead of fossil fuels, while providing a smooth ride above the waves even at high speeds.
The vessel’s computer-aided flight controller meanwhile uses sensors and software to balance the craft above the waves and amidst the winds, adjusting the foil’s angle of attack up to 100 times per second to provide a silent and smooth ride.
A cruising speed of 25 knots will enable FlyTahoe's newest electric ferry to connect the northern and southern parts of the lake in under 30 minutes, whereas driving by car around the lake can take over two hours in the winter.