US operator to introduce hydrofoil ferry on Lake Tahoe

This 30-seat vessel, designed to accommodate both skis and bikes, uses hydrofoil technology to fly above the water’s surface at high speeds, unaffected by waves and winds.

The wings lift the hull above the water, significantly reducing drag and cutting energy consumption by as much as 80 per cent compared to conventional vessels. This technology allows the vessel to be fully propelled by renewable electricity instead of fossil fuels, while providing a smooth ride above the waves even at high speeds.