US operator to introduce fleet of electric foiling boats
South Florida-based mobility company UrbanLink Air Mobility has entered into a partnership with UK engineering firm Artemis Technologies wherein UrbanLink will purchase 20 examples of Artemis' 12-passenger fully electric luxury water taxi.
The partnership also includes an option to operate a larger Artemis 150-passenger ferry in the future.
UrbanLink’s electric sea craft service launch date is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026. Plans include operations in designated locations in Florida, California, and the Caribbean.
The ferries will each have a top speed of over 30 knots and Artemis' proprietary electric foil propulsion system, which is capable of generating a significantly reduced wake. The electric propulsion can be fully charged in as little as one hour, and the maximum foiling range is set at 52 nautical miles.
Serial production of UrbanLink's new electric ferries will take place in the US following Artemis' recent establishment of a new office in New York. This ensures compliance with Jones Act requirements.