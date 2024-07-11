US Maritime Administration grants to benefit small shipyards in 12 states

The US Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) will make US$8.75 million in grant awards available to 15 small shipyards in 12 states through the Small Shipyard Grant Program. The funds will help shipyards modernise, increase productivity, and expand local job opportunities while competing in the global marketplace.
The grant will be used for the purchase of new shipyard equipment, the upgrading of existing equipment, and the development of apprenticeships and similar programs. The funds will be issued during fiscal year 2024.
The complete list of shipyard grants recipients is below:
Birdon America, Alabama Shipyard, Bayou La Batre, Alabama, will receive US$997,065 to support the purchase of an automated welding system.
Gulf Marine Repair of Tampa, Florida, services government, commercial, and noncommercial vessels in the South Florida region. The company will receive US$997,678 for a dry-dock strengthening project to increase lift capacity and serviceability.
MARISCO of Honolulu, HI will receive US$584,563 to purchase an electric air compressor and plasma cutter.
James Marine of Paducah, Kentucky on the upper Mississippi River, will receive US$460,500 to support the purchase of a rough terrain crane.
C&C Marine and Repair, of Belle Chasse, Louisiana will receive US$514,263 to purchase a CNC plasma cutting table.
Cooper Consolidated, Convent-Mile 164 Shipyard, of Convent, Louisiana, will receive US$368,440 to purchase a track loader, four welding machines, a 9,000lb (4,000kg) capacity telehandler, and a backhoe tractor.
The General Ship Repair Corporation, of Baltimore, Maryland will receive US$364,311 to support the purchase of a blast and paint shelter, an ultra-high pressure water blasting unit, a mist/dry-blast unit and, an air dryer.
Gulfship Apprenticeship of Gulfport, Mississippi is a manufacturing facility and small shipyard. It will receive US$4,547 to procure a CNC machine to teach students and assist the shipyard.
WCT Marine and Construction of Astoria, Oregon will receive US$874,297 to purchase a hydraulic self-propelled vessel transporter.
Philly Shipyard of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania will receive US$800,000 to support its shipyard apprentice program.
Rhoads Industries, also of Philadelphia, will receive US$552,846 to support the expansion of its standard welding training program adding modern mechanised welding systems.
Safe Harbor Marine Newport Shipyard of Newport, Rhode Island repairs vessels from governmental to commercial clients, including passenger ferries, fishing vessels, and marine towing vessels. The company will receive US$647,567 to purchase a hydraulic self-propelled vessel transporter.
Lighthouse Marine of Port Bolivar, Texas on the Mississippi River is set to receive US$646,157 for a telescopic boom lift, a rough terrain crane, a welding machine, a plasma cutter, and airless paint pump blasting and painting equipment upgrades.
Inventech Marine Solutions of Bremerton, Washington is a production facility located near Puget Sound via the Port Orchard marina. The company will receive US$378,079 to purchase an electric clean paint booth with blast and spray booths and two 10-tonne and two five-tonne overhead bridge cranes.
Motive Power Marine of Tacoma, Washington will receive US$559,687 to support the acquisition of site electrical upgrades, an electric air compressor, and a 12,000lb (5,400kg) capacity telehandler.