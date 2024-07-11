US Maritime Administration grants to benefit small shipyards in 12 states

The US Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) will make US$8.75 million in grant awards available to 15 small shipyards in 12 states through the Small Shipyard Grant Program. The funds will help shipyards modernise, increase productivity, and expand local job opportunities while competing in the global marketplace.

The grant will be used for the purchase of new shipyard equipment, the upgrading of existing equipment, and the development of apprenticeships and similar programs. The funds will be issued during fiscal year 2024.