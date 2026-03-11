US lawmakers propose bipartisan legislation to boost ferry infrastructure funding

The US Congress' Congressional Ferry Caucus has introduced the federal enhancement and revitalization of reliable infrastructure for essential seaways (FERRIES) act, a proposed legislation seeking to increase federal investments for ferry operators to provide predictable funding for systems connecting various communities.
US Congresswoman Emily Randall noted that the Washington state system requires improvements to address challenges faced by over 20 million annual commuters. She explained that boats being removed from service routes creates significant difficulties, necessitating a boost in ferry service investments nationwide.
The public ferry coalition expressed support for the bipartisan act, stating that federal investment is vital for modernising infrastructure and expanding services during the surface transportation reauthorization process.
The bill would increase funding for the federal transit administration passenger ferry grant program to as much as $550 million per year. This includes $300 million in authorized funding and $200 million in annual advanced appropriations over the next five-year period.
Funding for the federal highway administration ferry boat program would rise to $160 million annually through the highway trust fund. The legislation also proposes a $2 million yearly increase for subsequent years alongside $100 million in advanced appropriations.
The rural ferry grant program would see its funding expanded to $550 million per year under the new terms. This allocation consists of $300 million in authorized funding and $250 million in advanced appropriations to support services in non-urban areas.
A new ferry fleet modernization and shipyard job creation grant program would be established to assist operators in modernising their fleets. This program is intended to provide $100 million in advanced appropriations and $140 million in authorized funding to invest in shipyards and the workforce.
The legislation clarifies that operators serving both urban and rural areas are eligible for multiple grant programs. It also creates a set-aside where 20 per cent of rural ferry grant program funds are available for routes serving any two rural areas.
Washington State Ferries is expected to gain access to additional funding sources through these eligibility changes, according to the legislative text. It noted that the three routes connecting Seattle to Kitsap County have recently faced service disruptions due to ongoing mechanical issues.
The co-chairs introduced the bill before the current Bipartisan Infrastructure Law expires on September 30, 2026. The lawmakers are calling for the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee to include these policies in the next surface transportation reauthorization bill.