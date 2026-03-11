US lawmakers propose bipartisan legislation to boost ferry infrastructure funding

The US Congress' Congressional Ferry Caucus has introduced the federal enhancement and revitalization of reliable infrastructure for essential seaways (FERRIES) act, a proposed legislation seeking to increase federal investments for ferry operators to provide predictable funding for systems connecting various communities.

US Congresswoman Emily Randall noted that the Washington state system requires improvements to address challenges faced by over 20 million annual commuters. She explained that boats being removed from service routes creates significant difficulties, necessitating a boost in ferry service investments nationwide.

The public ferry coalition expressed support for the bipartisan act, stating that federal investment is vital for modernising infrastructure and expanding services during the surface transportation reauthorization process.