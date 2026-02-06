US builder secures new WIG craft orders from Brazil

Regent expects to deliver the first examples of the WIG craft to Synerjet as early as 2029. These will be manufactured at Regent's new heavily subsidised production facility, which is scheduled to come online within this year.

Each of the 10 WIG craft will be fully electrically powered and capable of reaching a cruising speed of 160 knots. At full charge, the onboard batteries will deliver a range of 160 nautical miles.

The craft can operate in either hull, hydrofoil, or flight in ground effect mode.

Editor's note: Over the last three decades or so, Baird Maritime has seen several WIG craft involved in fatal accidents.