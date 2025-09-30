UK ferry operator Red Funnel acquired by investment firm Njord Partners amid local criticism

"Our priority is to ensure Red Funnel operates sustainably and responsibly for decades to come, delivering high-quality, reliable, and friendly services across the Solent," said Fran Collins, CEO of Red Funnel.

Red Funnel's acquisition by Njord Partners has drawn criticism from some local officials, including Isle of Wight East MP Joe Robertson.

"This is a bad day for the Island [i.e., Isle of Wight, ed]," Robertson said in a social media post in the hours after the deal was confirmed on Monday, September 29. "Yet another sale to a private equity group who exist for the 'uncompromising pursuit of capital preservation' for foreign investors – their words not mine."