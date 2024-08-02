UK ferry company closes without starting operations

Harland and Wolff said that, as its new board assesses all aspects of the group’s activity, the ferry operation was identified as "being overly ambitious given the current circumstances." The company has therefore decided to withdraw support for this operation, believing it to be in the best interest of the group.

The company said that all customers with existing reservations on the fast catamaran ferry Atlantic Wolff will be contacted directly and that all staff affected have been advised. The vessel will also be returned to its manufacturer in the Netherlands.