Uber Boat parent firm picks up Gosport Ferry operator for $14.8m

FIH Group has finalised a contract with TC Gosport Bidco for the sale of The Portsmouth Harbour Ferry Company for £11.62 million ($14.76 million). The purchasing company is an indirect subsidiary of TC UK Topco, which serves as the majority owner of Uber Boat by Thames Clippers.

The ferry company operates the Gosport Ferry service, which provides a pedestrian and cyclist link between Gosport and Portsea.

The Portsmouth Harbour Ferry Company and its subsidiaries produced a profit of £0.53 million for the year ended March 31, 2025. Records from September 30, 2025, indicate that the business held net assets of £2.79 million.