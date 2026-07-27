Almost two decades later, Irish Continental CEO finally locks in $1.3b buyout

Irish Continental's shares surged on Monday, after the Dublin-listed maritime transport group last Friday agreed to a €1.2 billion ($1.37 billion) management-led buyout almost two decades after its CEO's previous failed takeover attempt.

The offer, which has been unanimously recommended by ICG's independent board, will pay shareholders €8 a share, a 28.2 per cent premium to the stock's closing price on Friday.

ICG shares jumped past the offer price on Monday, gaining up to 30 per cent to reach €8.10.

Bluefin Bidco, the vehicle used to execute the deal, is owned by four members of ICG's senior management team — CEO Eamonn Rothwell, David Ledwidge, Andrew Sheen and Declan Freeman — who collectively hold about 23.7 per cent of ICG shares.