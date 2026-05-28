Tourism booster or evacuation vessel? New Taiwan-Japan ferry begins service

A new ferry service to serve booming tourism between Taiwan and Japan began on Thursday on a ship that could be pressed into service to evacuate people on southern Japanese islands in the event of a war in the region.

The Yaima Maru is one of the ships that Japan's government this year put on a list of vessels to be used to evacuate island residents to mainland Japan in case of a crisis.

China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, has ramped up its military pressure against Taipei over the past five years, including holding war games covering areas that have been close to Japanese waters.

For now, the ship will be linking Taiwan's northern port city of Keelung with Japan's Ishigaki, which lies to the east of Taiwan at the bottom end of the Ryukyu islands, shuttling tourists back and forth once a week on an overnight journey.