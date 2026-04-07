Three Polish ferry operators merge resources under POLSCA brand

POLSCA commenced operations on March 30 following the strategic integration of three Polish ferry operators.

The new entity combines the resources of Unity Line, Polferries and EuroAfrica to offer unified ticket sales for passengers and commercial clients under the POLSCA Baltic Ferries brand.

The establishment of the consortium is intended to increase competitiveness in the Baltic Sea market through a standardised sales system and a coherent route network. This integration includes the synchronisation of commercial processes and the optimisation of sailing connections between Poland and Sweden, according to POLSCA.