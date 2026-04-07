Three Polish ferry operators merge resources under POLSCA brand

POLSCA commenced operations on March 30 following the strategic integration of three Polish ferry operators.
The new entity combines the resources of Unity Line, Polferries and EuroAfrica to offer unified ticket sales for passengers and commercial clients under the POLSCA Baltic Ferries brand.
The establishment of the consortium is intended to increase competitiveness in the Baltic Sea market through a standardised sales system and a coherent route network. This integration includes the synchronisation of commercial processes and the optimisation of sailing connections between Poland and Sweden, according to POLSCA.
Current operations cover routes from Świnoujście to Ystad and Trelleborg, in addition to a service between Gdańsk and Nynäshamn. A further connection between Gdańsk and Karlshamn is expected to launch by the end of June, the company stated.
The unified brand currently operates a fleet of 11 Ro-Pax ferries. POLSCA remarked that the consortium's operational scale is designed to ensure the stability of year-round services while improving the use of port infrastructure.
The company noted that the integrated booking system will simplify logistics for cargo customers by providing faster information flow and increased slot availability. Passengers are also expected to benefit from a wider selection of departure times and consistent service standards, it added.