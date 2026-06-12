Tax reform convinces Gotlandsbolaget to bring route contract back to Sweden

The Swedish parliament, the Riksdag, has approved a revised tonnage tax designed to improve the international competitiveness of the country's shipping sector.
Following the decision, Gotlandsbolaget announced that it is applying to relocate its Gotland traffic agreement with the Swedish Transport Administration back to Sweden for the 2027-2035 period.
This tax revision allows the Gotland ferry services to be fully integrated into the updated Swedish tax system during the upcoming contract term.
"Due to the global situation, Swedish shipping is more important than it has been in many decades, and the decision strengthens Swedish shipping companies' opportunities to develop their national presence," said Björn Nilsson, Chief Executive Officer of Gotlandsbolaget.
Destination Gotland Chief Executive Officer Håkan Johansson explained that the company believes it is important in the long term that, "such socially important infrastructure, which Destination Gotland is responsible for, can be managed from Sweden".
Gotlandsbolaget had previously expressed its intention to move the agreement back to Swedish domicile if the Riksdag approved the revised tonnage tax.