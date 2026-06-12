Tax reform convinces Gotlandsbolaget to bring route contract back to Sweden

The Swedish parliament, the Riksdag, has approved a revised tonnage tax designed to improve the international competitiveness of the country's shipping sector.

Following the decision, Gotlandsbolaget announced that it is applying to relocate its Gotland traffic agreement with the Swedish Transport Administration back to Sweden for the 2027-2035 period.

This tax revision allows the Gotland ferry services to be fully integrated into the updated Swedish tax system during the upcoming contract term.