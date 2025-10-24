Tallink reports Q3 2025 profit, nine-month results reflect challenges

Estonian ferry operator Tallink reported a net profit of €40.8 million ($47.4 million) for the third quarter of 2025, driven by a strong summer season with revenues reaching €233.1 million.

Passenger numbers for the quarter increased by three per cent compared to the same period last year, reaching 1.77 million. However, the cumulative results for the first nine months of the year were impacted by the overall economic situation and vessel lay-ups.