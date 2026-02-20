Tallink reports net profit of $18.7m for "difficult" 2025

Tallink reported an unaudited net profit of €17.3 million ($18.7 million) for the 2025 financial year. The shipping group recorded earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of €130 million from total revenue of €765 million.
The group operated 11 vessels at the end of December, after selling three units and chartering out an additional three. Chief Executive Officer Paavo Nõgene stated, "Internal decisions helped us adapt flexibly to the external environment," adding that the sale of three vessels supported "cost base optimisation".
Nõgene noted that results were affected by economic uncertainty in Finland, which is the company's largest market. He added that the lack of state support for the maritime sector in Estonia further strains business operations and places the group at a competitive disadvantage.
Tallink reduced its debt burden by €94 million during the year, while loan and interest payments amounted to nearly €113 million. The company stated it plans to continue paying dividends and will propose a payment of €0.06 per share at the upcoming annual general meeting.
Nearly 5.5 million passengers travelled on company vessels in 2025, with 3.6 million using the route between Estonia and Finland.
The Finland–Sweden route accounted for one quarter of total traffic with nearly 1.4 million passengers, while the Estonia–Sweden route served over half a million people on one vessel.
The group transported more than 245,000 cargo units and over 760,000 passenger vehicles during the period. Nõgene reported that although cargo flows have been impacted by the unfavourable environment, they have shown moderate growth at the start of 2026.
Investments increased by €10 million to reach €33 million, with funds allocated to technical upgrades on the Silja Serenade and Baltic Princess. The company also decided to align the useful life of its vessels, including the 35-year-old Silja Symphony, at 45 years.
Nõgene emphasised that, considering all circumstances, the year can be described as, "difficult but, with reservations, satisfactory".