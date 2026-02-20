Tallink reports net profit of $18.7m for "difficult" 2025

Tallink reported an unaudited net profit of €17.3 million ($18.7 million) for the 2025 financial year. The shipping group recorded earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of €130 million from total revenue of €765 million.

The group operated 11 vessels at the end of December, after selling three units and chartering out an additional three. Chief Executive Officer Paavo Nõgene stated, "Internal decisions helped us adapt flexibly to the external environment," adding that the sale of three vessels supported "cost base optimisation".

Nõgene noted that results were affected by economic uncertainty in Finland, which is the company's largest market. He added that the lack of state support for the maritime sector in Estonia further strains business operations and places the group at a competitive disadvantage.