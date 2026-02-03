Stena Line to discontinue ferry route between Sweden and Denmark

Stena Line has announced its decision to close the ferry route between Halmstad in Sweden and Grena in Denmark. The company stated that the vessel Stena Nautica will continue to operate the service until April 30, 2026.
Chief Executive Officer of Stena Line, Niclas Mårtensson, said, “The reason for the decision is that for a long time we have had major challenges in achieving profitability on the line.” The company cited several factors for the closure, including competition from fixed bridge connections, high costs, and a challenging market environment influenced by weak economic conditions.
Stena Line stated that concentrating investments on lines with higher demand is required to strengthen the long-term robustness of its line network.
The ferry operator has served the Halmstad – Grena route since 2020 with one vessel. The connection was previously moved from Varberg following redevelopment plans for that port.
Stena Line’s board of directors has now decided to end the service and has concluded agreements with Hallands Hamnar and Grena Port to conclude their collaboration. The route is scheduled to cease operations on April 30, 2026.
Christina Bromander, Trade Director for Stena Line’s Denmark lines, said, “The Halmstad – Grena line has been an important part of Stena Line's network and we have fought hard for some time and tried various measures to reverse the trend. However, without a sufficient customer base, it has not succeeded and we have now chosen to make this difficult and sad decision.”
The company stated its ambition is to offer affected staff alternative roles within the organisation. Customers impacted by the closure will be provided with travel alternatives on the Gothenburg – Frederikshavn route.
Stena Line noted that its Swedish network will continue to consist of six ferry lines and 12 vessels. This includes the Umeå – Vaasa route, which the company recently acquired from Wasaline.