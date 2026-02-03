Stena Line to discontinue ferry route between Sweden and Denmark

Stena Line has announced its decision to close the ferry route between Halmstad in Sweden and Grena in Denmark. The company stated that the vessel Stena Nautica will continue to operate the service until April 30, 2026.

Chief Executive Officer of Stena Line, Niclas Mårtensson, said, “The reason for the decision is that for a long time we have had major challenges in achieving profitability on the line.” The company cited several factors for the closure, including competition from fixed bridge connections, high costs, and a challenging market environment influenced by weak economic conditions.

Stena Line stated that concentrating investments on lines with higher demand is required to strengthen the long-term robustness of its line network.

The ferry operator has served the Halmstad – Grena route since 2020 with one vessel. The connection was previously moved from Varberg following redevelopment plans for that port.