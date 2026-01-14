Stena Line reports record freight volumes on Belfast routes in 2025

Stena Line recorded a growth of one per cent in freight volumes across its three Belfast services in 2025. Total volumes increased to almost 600,000 freight units shipped from Belfast to Cairnryan, Liverpool (Birkenhead), and Heysham.

The Belfast-Liverpool route reached a record of over 270,000 units. The Belfast to Heysham service also recorded its highest volumes in five years. This performance coincided with the 30th anniversary of the company's operations from Belfast Harbour.