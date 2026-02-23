States of Alderney seeks interest for Cherbourg ferry service

The States of Alderney has launched a search for ferry service providers to operate a trial seasonal route between the island and Cherbourg for the 2026 season. The government stated the arrangement may include an option to extend the service to 2027 following a review by both parties.
The proposed service is intended to accommodate up to 12 passengers per trip. The States of Alderney noted it has previously provided support to providers on various routes through subsidy arrangements following competitive procurement processes.
A minimum service level for the route would involve double rotations for at least three days per week, according to the specification. This schedule must include Fridays and Sundays to facilitate overnight visits to the island.
The passenger service is expected to cover the period from the final May Bank Holiday weekend until the end of September, the government body stated. Interested parties are required to submit details of the vessel to be used, including its passenger capacity and ownership status.
Submissions must also include confirmation that the operating period and timetable meet the requirements of the States of Alderney. Potential operators need to specify the level of subsidy, if any, that would be required to maintain the route.
Selected parties will be invited to provide a detailed tender for review by the economic development committee. Bidders will then be provided with the opportunity to present their proposals to the committee, the government agency reported.
The States of Alderney noted that information regarding Alderney Harbour and relevant marine legislation is available through the local harbour office. The closing date for expressions of interest is March 6.