States of Alderney seeks interest for Cherbourg ferry service

The States of Alderney has launched a search for ferry service providers to operate a trial seasonal route between the island and Cherbourg for the 2026 season. The government stated the arrangement may include an option to extend the service to 2027 following a review by both parties.

The proposed service is intended to accommodate up to 12 passengers per trip. The States of Alderney noted it has previously provided support to providers on various routes through subsidy arrangements following competitive procurement processes.

A minimum service level for the route would involve double rotations for at least three days per week, according to the specification. This schedule must include Fridays and Sundays to facilitate overnight visits to the island.