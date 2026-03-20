State funding fuels hopes for new Rosyth-Dunkirk ferry link

The British Government has committed £3 million ($4 million) to upgrade infrastructure at the Port of Rosyth, facilitating a potential direct ferry route to Dunkirk. This investment is intended to modernise Border Force and Customs facilities at the port, according to the Scottish office.
The funding remains subject to a formal commercial agreement between Forth Ports and a ferry operator. Approval of a final business case is also required before the capital is released, the Treasury stated.
Mathieu Girardin, Executive Vice President and Head of DFDS’ ferry division, noted the commitment is an, "important step in bringing a new route between Scotland and mainland Europe closer to reality". He indicated that while some elements require further attention, the company identifies strong potential in the maritime connection.
Forth Ports, the operator of the Port of Rosyth, welcomed the move to support the growth of maritime freight and passenger sectors. Chief Executive Officer Stuart Wallace mentioned that a service to mainland Europe is a key part of the local freeport and this funding helps create "market conditions needed to see the ferry take a step closer to reality".
Daniel Deschodt, Executive Vice President of the Port of Dunkirk, described the link as a "significant strategic asset". He suggested the ferry service would enhance connectivity and act as a catalyst for economic growth in both regions.
The proposed route would reconnect Scotland to mainland Europe by sea for the first time in 15 years.
The port operator stated it would accommodate both freight and passengers, linking Rosyth directly with Dunkirk’s rail terminal for access to major centres across the European Union. Exports to the EU currently account for 45 per cent of Scottish outbound trade, according to government figures.