State funding fuels hopes for new Rosyth-Dunkirk ferry link

The British Government has committed £3 million ($4 million) to upgrade infrastructure at the Port of Rosyth, facilitating a potential direct ferry route to Dunkirk. This investment is intended to modernise Border Force and Customs facilities at the port, according to the Scottish office.

The funding remains subject to a formal commercial agreement between Forth Ports and a ferry operator. Approval of a final business case is also required before the capital is released, the Treasury stated.

Mathieu Girardin, Executive Vice President and Head of DFDS’ ferry division, noted the commitment is an, "important step in bringing a new route between Scotland and mainland Europe closer to reality". He indicated that while some elements require further attention, the company identifies strong potential in the maritime connection.