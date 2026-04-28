Company offers English Channel crossings using a sailing yacht

A small British company is offering passengers an alternative way to cross the English Channel: by sail.
SailLink operates a 17 metre catamaran carrying up to 12 passengers between Dover and Boulogne-sur-Mer, relying primarily on wind and tides rather than fossil fuels. The crossing takes between four and five hours, depending on weather conditions.
The service is now entering its second full season, and its founder hopes growing demand will help prove that wind-powered passenger transport can be both "environmentally viable and commercially sustainable."
"We're using the forces that are already there," said founder and skipper Andrew Simons, pointing to wind and tidal flows as the route's main sources of energy.
During the crossing, light winds meant the vessel used its engines briefly while leaving harbour and in calmer stretches of the English Channel.
Unlike conventional ferries and short-haul flights, the company says a large part of its journeys are sail-powered, with nearly 70 per cent of crossings in its first season relying entirely on wind power.
Tickets cost about £85 ($110) one-way for adults, with discounted fares for children and young adults, plus £10 ($13.50) to carry a standard bicycle.
Launched commercially in April 2025 after several years of research and pilot crossings, SailLink transported 465 passengers and 135 bicycles during its first season. This year, it has increased the number of scheduled crossings, and recorded hundreds of bookings within days of reopening.
The service also departs from traditional ferry operations by avoiding industrial ports. Passengers board in town-centre marinas, with passport checks carried out directly on board, allowing the company to operate with a much smaller vessel and crew.
For passengers, the crossing offers both a different pace of travel and a chance to take part in sailing itself.
"It's so stress-free. There's no checking in or queues — you just arrive, hop aboard and sail," said Douglas Atfield, a passenger travelling from England to France. “You're part of nature."
(Reporting and writing by Lucien Libert; Editing by Alison Williams)