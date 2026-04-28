Company offers English Channel crossings using a sailing yacht

A small British company is offering passengers an alternative way to cross the English Channel: by sail.

SailLink operates a 17 metre catamaran carrying up to 12 passengers between Dover and Boulogne-sur-Mer, relying primarily on wind and tides rather than fossil fuels. The crossing takes between four and five hours, depending on weather conditions.

The service is now entering its second full season, and its founder hopes growing demand will help prove that wind-powered passenger transport can be both "environmentally viable and commercially sustainable."