San Francisco Bay Ferry to introduce new fleet of all-electric vessels starting in 2026
The San Francisco Bay Ferry (SF Bay Ferry) passenger ferry service administered by the San Francisco Bay Area Water Emergency Transportation Authority (WETA) will introduce a new fleet of all-electric vessels beginning in 2026.
The Rapid Electric Emission Free (REEF) Ferry Program will involve multiple phases. The first phase includes the deployment of three 150-passenger battery electric ferries to operate on a network connecting emerging waterfront neighbourhoods in San Francisco, and two 400-passenger battery electric ferries serving current SF Bay Ferry routes in Oakland and Alameda.
SF Bay Ferry's REEF integration team is also working on designs for a new electric charging float for the Downtown San Francisco Ferry Terminal. The float will have energy storage via battery banks to allow for rapid charging during dwell times at the terminal.
The ferries will be equipped with batteries that will be manufactured by Echandia at its newly opened production facilities in Marysville, Washington. This will ensure that the vessels are powered with US-made batteries and are FTA-compliant.