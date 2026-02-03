San Francisco Bay Ferry records highest January ridership in history

San Francisco Bay Ferry carried a record 229,000 passengers in January, marking the highest ridership for that month in the history of the ferry operator. Ridership during the period exceeded 106 per cent of levels recorded in January 2019, representing its highest monthly recovery mark to date.

This result follows a trend of increasing passenger numbers for the ferry service. SF Bay Ferry noted that this is the second consecutive month in which its ridership exceeded figures from 2019, after reaching 100.1 per cent of December 2019 levels in the previous month.

Over the last 12 months, the recovery rate for the system has reached 95 per cent. In 2025, SF Bay Ferry transported three million passengers, which the ferry operator stated is only the second time it has reached that milestone.