Russia's State Transport Leasing Company welcomes two new hydrofoil ferries into service

Russian shipowner State Transport Leasing Company has taken delivery of two new hydrofoil ferries built by Zelenodolsk Shipyard to a design by naval architecture firm Sea-Tech.

Like their earlier sister Mikhail Devyatayev, the two Project 03830 ferries each have a length of 36 metres, a beam of 11 metres, a draught of two metres, capacity for 124 passengers and seven crewmembers, and a hydrofoil design that allows operation in wave heights of up to two metres even at speeds approaching 40 knots.