Russia's State Transport Leasing Company welcomes two new hydrofoil ferries into service
Russian shipowner State Transport Leasing Company has taken delivery of two new hydrofoil ferries built by Zelenodolsk Shipyard to a design by naval architecture firm Sea-Tech.
Like their earlier sister Mikhail Devyatayev, the two Project 03830 ferries each have a length of 36 metres, a beam of 11 metres, a draught of two metres, capacity for 124 passengers and seven crewmembers, and a hydrofoil design that allows operation in wave heights of up to two metres even at speeds approaching 40 knots.
The design also permits navigation in shallow waters such as rivers in or near cities and even in coastal waters near beaches. A flight control system has self-stabilising features that ensure improved seaworthiness and reduced load when accelerating.
The main cabin has 120 airliner-type reclining seats and luggage racks as well as spaces for passengers with limited mobility. Other facilities include a two-cabin extended rest area for the crew, a mess, a galley, a refreshments kiosk, a luggage compartment, and an outdoor aft deck.
The interior spaces are laid out to help ensure comfort even during long voyages lasting eight hours.