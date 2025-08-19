Russia's Neva Travel places new catamaran ferry into service

The Project 04580 ferries are capable of both inland and coastal sailings, as the design is optimised for operation in the waters in and around the city of Saint Petersburg as well as further out into the Gulf of Finland.

Fort Obruchev has all-aluminium construction, an LOA of 32 metres, a beam of 8.7 metres, a draught of 1.32 metres, a depth of 1.4 metres, a speed of 31 knots, and space for three crewmembers and 150 passengers in the main deck cabin and another 50 passengers on the open upper deck.

Fort Obruchev and other examples of the Project 04580 series are being operated by Neva Travel on behalf of State Transport Leasing Company.