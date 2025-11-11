Russia's Neva Travel acquires catamaran ferry for operation in Saint Petersburg

Russian transport company Neva Travel has taken delivery of a new catamaran ferry built by the Sredne-Nevsky Shipbuilding Plant of state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation.

Fort Shanets is the sixth vessel in the Project 04580 series of ferries designed by local engineering firm Forss Technology in compliance with Russian Maritime Register of Shipping requirements.

The vessels may be operated both as commuter ferries and as tourist shuttles.