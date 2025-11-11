Russia's Neva Travel acquires catamaran ferry for operation in Saint Petersburg

Russian transport company Neva Travel has taken delivery of a new catamaran ferry built by the Sredne-Nevsky Shipbuilding Plant of state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation.
Fort Shanets is the sixth vessel in the Project 04580 series of ferries designed by local engineering firm Forss Technology in compliance with Russian Maritime Register of Shipping requirements.
The vessels may be operated both as commuter ferries and as tourist shuttles.
The ferry has an LOA of 32 metres, a beam of 8.7 metres, a draught of 1.32 metres, a depth of 1.4 metres, and space for three crewmembers and 150 passengers in the main deck cabin and another 50 passengers on the open upper deck.
The main cabin is fitted with large panoramic windows to provide improved visibility, while the interior layout ensures access even for passengers with limited mobility.
The ferry is capable of both inland and coastal sailings, as the design is optimised for operation in the waters in and around the city of Saint Petersburg as well as further out into the Gulf of Finland.
The Project 04580 catamarans are being operated by Neva Travel on behalf of shipowner State Transport Leasing Company.