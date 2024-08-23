Russian yard launches two ferries for Arkhangelsk-Onega Route
Krasnaya Kuznitsa, a company under Russia's state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), has launched two new river ferries in a series for operation between the cities of Arkhangelsk and Onega.
Solvychegodsk and Onega are the first vessels to be built under the Project REGK.126 series of ferries. The construction contract for the new ferries was awarded in December 2021 and co-financing is provided by the Russian government through the Ministry of Industry and Trade.
The ice-capable ferries will transport passengers on routes between Arkhangelsk and Onega that are currently served by re-purposed tugs. Hovercraft were also considered as possible replacement vessels, but a decision was made to use traditional displacement vessels instead.
Construction of the new ferries is being undertaken in compliance with Russian River Register rules. The vessels' ice-reinforced hulls and their propulsion systems have been deemed suitable for operation in the seaports of Arkhangelsk and Onega even during periods of ice drift.