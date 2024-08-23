Russian yard launches two ferries for Arkhangelsk-Onega Route

Solvychegodsk and Onega are the first vessels to be built under the Project REGK.126 series of ferries. The construction contract for the new ferries was awarded in December 2021 and co-financing is provided by the Russian government through the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The ice-capable ferries will transport passengers on routes between Arkhangelsk and Onega that are currently served by re-purposed tugs. Hovercraft were also considered as possible replacement vessels, but a decision was made to use traditional displacement vessels instead.