Russian yard delivers final ferry in series to operator Neva Travel

Russia's state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation, through its Sredne-Nevsky Shipbuilding Plant, has delivered the final one of four Project 04710 catamaran ferries ordered by local operator Neva Travel.
Like her sisters, Caponier (Капонир; "Captain") was designed by Russian marine engineering firm Forss Technology in compliance with Russian Maritime Register of Shipping rules.
The Project 04710 vessels are being operated by Neva Travel on behalf of shipowner State Transport Leasing Company.
The design work on the Project 04710 catamarans had also considered the sailing conditions in the Gulf of Finland, particularly the narrow channels and inner harbours situated between Saint Petersburg proper and the outlying island forts of Kronstadt, Kronshlot, and Imperator Aleksandr Pervyy.
Caponier has a length of 27.3 metres, a beam of 7.5 metres, a draught of only 1.8 metres, a depth of 2.5 metres, a displacement of 70 tonnes, and space for up to 120 passengers and three crewmembers.
Two diesel engines each rated 220 kW will drive propellers via shaftlines to enable the vessel to reach a service speed of 11 knots and sail up to 400 nautical miles.