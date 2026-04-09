Russian yard delivers final ferry in series to operator Neva Travel

Russia's state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation, through its Sredne-Nevsky Shipbuilding Plant, has delivered the final one of four Project 04710 catamaran ferries ordered by local operator Neva Travel.

Like her sisters, Caponier (Капонир; "Captain") was designed by Russian marine engineering firm Forss Technology in compliance with Russian Maritime Register of Shipping rules.

The Project 04710 vessels are being operated by Neva Travel on behalf of shipowner State Transport Leasing Company.