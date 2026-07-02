Russian transport company Vodolet to operate hydrofoil ferry under lease

Vodolet, a transport company based in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region, has entered into an agreement to operate a hydrofoil ferry under lease.

The ferry owned by State Transport Leasing Company belongs to the Project 03580 series designed and built by Alexeev's Hydrofoil Design Bureau for operation in small rivers.

The lease agreement is part of a broader program of developing domestic marine transport under the auspices of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade.