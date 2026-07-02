Russian transport company Vodolet to operate hydrofoil ferry under lease

Vodolet, a transport company based in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region, has entered into an agreement to operate a hydrofoil ferry under lease.
The ferry owned by State Transport Leasing Company belongs to the Project 03580 series designed and built by Alexeev's Hydrofoil Design Bureau for operation in small rivers.
The lease agreement is part of a broader program of developing domestic marine transport under the auspices of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade.
Like her sisters, the Project 03580 ferry is powered by two diesel engines, allowing her to transport 120 passengers over 700 kilometres at speeds of up to 35 knots. The vessel can also achieve an operating endurance of 13 hours.
The vessel has an LOA of 35.8 metres, a beam of 9.3 metres, a maximum draught of 2.35 metres, a displacement of 67 tons at full load, and a crew of four. An integrated vessel control system that uses artificial intelligence will help ensure safe navigation.