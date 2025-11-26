Orkney Islands initiates tendering process for new ferry fleet

The Orkney Islands Council has begun the tendering process to secure a shipyard for the design and build of new ferries under Phase 1 of its ferry replacement programme.
The initial stage involves seeking expressions of interest from the industry, with a full tender dependent on the outcome and confirmation of funding from the Scottish Government.
Phase 1 involves the construction of three replacement 60-metre vessels to serve the islands of Eday, Sanday, Stronsay, and Westray. The tender includes an option for a fourth vessel of the same design, subject to suitability for the South Isles network serving Hoy and Flotta.
The new ships are intended to provide increased capacity for passengers, vehicles, and freight, alongside improved facilities.
Following consultation with island communities and Orkney Ferries crew, an outline design was agreed upon last month. Interested parties must submit their interest by January 9, 2026.
The council aims to release invitation to tender documentation to shortlisted yards towards the end of January 2026.
Work is also continuing on Phase 2 of the programme, which involves developing specifications for a large vessel for the South Isles, two smaller vessels for Papa Westray, North Ronaldsay, Graemsay, and North Hoy, and two medium-sized vessels for other routes.
Councillor Kristopher Leask, Chair of the Development and Infrastructure Committee, said, “Following the agreement of the outline design for ferries by council last month, the publication of the expressions of interest tender notice represents another milestone moment in this vital project.”