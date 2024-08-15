Norway's Moskenes Shipping acquires electric catamaran ferry

The ferry has all-aluminium construction, seating for up to 75 passengers. and a propulsion system consisting of two air-cooled electric motors and a 525kWh battery pack. The propulsion can deliver a speed of 12 knots.

The main salon has access from both the fore and aft decks. The lounge has standard seating for 75 people as well as wheelchair space in accordance with local regulations. Several seats are arranged with tables, thus making the boat suitable for both sightseeing and commuter operations.