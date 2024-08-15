Norway's Moskenes Shipping acquires electric catamaran ferry
Norwegian ferry operating company Moskenes Shipping recently took delivery of a new electric catamaran built by Maritime Partner. The boat, named Brit, will be used in the Reinefjord, a route that Moskenes Shipping has been serving for 26 years.
The ferry has all-aluminium construction, seating for up to 75 passengers. and a propulsion system consisting of two air-cooled electric motors and a 525kWh battery pack. The propulsion can deliver a speed of 12 knots.
The main salon has access from both the fore and aft decks. The lounge has standard seating for 75 people as well as wheelchair space in accordance with local regulations. Several seats are arranged with tables, thus making the boat suitable for both sightseeing and commuter operations.
There are large window surfaces that contribute to a bright and light interior with unobstructed views for passengers. The upped deck can be accessed from the aft deck, where a wheelchair lift is also installed. The boat also has ample space for luggage and a dog cage on the aft deck.
Brit is built in accordance with the Norwegian Maritime Directorate's rules for passenger ships and navigation area 4. This includes both design, safety equipment and electronics with navigation and communication.