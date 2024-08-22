Norway's Haugesund municipality unveils plans for autonomous commuter boat service
Haugesund municipality in Norway has entered into a letter of intent with three other partners for a research and development project that seeks to introduce a zero-emission, autonomous commuter boat into service.
The municipality's partners on the project are transport company Torghatten and technology firms Zeabuz and Seam. Torghatten will be responsible for operation of the boat, Zeabuz will provide the autonomous navigation systems, and Seam will integrate the various onboard systems.
The new boat will be operated between the mainland and Haugesund's Vibrandsøy island. It will be used to transport both daily commuters and tourists.
Ole Bernt Thorbjørnsen, Municipal Director of Haugesund municipality, said the autonomous boat is scheduled to begin operational testing in the autumn of 2025.
The initial route that the vessel will serve will run between Haugesund Centre and the islands of Risøy and Vibrandsøy. Future plans include expanding the service to also cover other locations such as Karmøy.
The test period will run for two years and will be done in phases with the eventual goal of allowing the vessel to navigate autonomously, though a small crew complement will remain onboard for safety purposes.
Upon completion, the boat will have a length of 15 metres and space for 49 passengers.