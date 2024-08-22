Norway's Haugesund municipality unveils plans for autonomous commuter boat service

The municipality's partners on the project are transport company Torghatten and technology firms Zeabuz and Seam. Torghatten will be responsible for operation of the boat, Zeabuz will provide the autonomous navigation systems, and Seam will integrate the various onboard systems.

The new boat will be operated between the mainland and Haugesund's Vibrandsøy island. It will be used to transport both daily commuters and tourists.