Next Generation Shipyards to build high-speed ferry for German operator
A build contract for a new high-speed ferry, the Inselexpress 3, has been officially signed between German ferry operator Reederei Norden-Frisia and the Netherlands-based builder, Next Generation Shipyards.
The new vessel is a sister ship to the Inselexpress 2, which was launched earlier this year, and continues the collaboration between the two companies.
Construction of the new ferry will begin soon, with delivery scheduled ahead of the 2026 high season.
The vessel will operate mainly between Norddeich and the island of Juist in Germany, with additional services to the island of Norderney.
According to information provided by its operator, the Inselexpress 3 will have a capacity for 54 passengers. It will measure 20.32 metres in length and 6.01 metres in width, with a draught of only 0.75 metres.
The ferry is designed to reach a speed of 16 knots. It will be powered by two Volvo Penta D8 engines with exhaust gas aftertreatment, and its propulsion will be handled by two Hamilton LTX 36 waterjets.