New York State lawmakers launch "zero-emissions" ferries bill

The New York State Legislature has introduced a new law that would require publicly funded passenger ferry operators to modernise their respective fleets through the acquisition of vessels powered by alternative low-emission propulsion systems.
Named the Clean Ferries Bill (A11303/S10381), the bill was introduced with the objective of reducing the GHG emissions generated by the New York State transportation sector, particularly the state's passenger ferry network.
The bill calls for publicly funded ferry companies to purchase only "zero-emission" vessels starting in 2028, and for other public vessels in New York State waters to be "zero-emission" by 2032.
It also calls for the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority to study electric charging stations along the Hudson River and canal system to support the transition to "zero-emission" watercraft.
“According to one estimate, zero-emission vessels could save NYC Ferry [local operator, -ed] nearly US$250 million over a 15-year period, with a payback of eight years," said Wayne Arden, Vice Chair of environmental NGO the Sierra Club NYC Group.
Arden called the bill, "a leading example of affordability, where clean technology saves taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars with the vital additional benefit of eliminating air and water pollution."