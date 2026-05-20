New York State lawmakers launch "zero-emissions" ferries bill

The New York State Legislature has introduced a new law that would require publicly funded passenger ferry operators to modernise their respective fleets through the acquisition of vessels powered by alternative low-emission propulsion systems.

Named the Clean Ferries Bill (A11303/S10381), the bill was introduced with the objective of reducing the GHG emissions generated by the New York State transportation sector, particularly the state's passenger ferry network.

The bill calls for publicly funded ferry companies to purchase only "zero-emission" vessels starting in 2028, and for other public vessels in New York State waters to be "zero-emission" by 2032.