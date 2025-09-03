New Russian catamaran ferry enters service

The vessel, which has commenced operational sailings, honours the late Aleksandr Vladimirovich Gorin, a Russian Naval Infantry officer and posthumous recipient of the Hero of the Russian Federation award.

The ferry has a length of 12 metres, a beam of 4.7 metres, a draught of only 0.6 metre, a displacement of 74 tons, and space for 27 passengers and two crewmembers. Power is provided by two 84kW main engines.

As part of its regular operating profile, Aleksandr Gorin will also bring passengers to Kronstadt and the other historic forts that have become popular tourist attractions in Saint Petersburg.