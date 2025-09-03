New Russian catamaran ferry enters service
Russia's Shipbuilding Design Bureau has completed construction of a new catamaran ferry that will be operated on inland routes.
Aleksandr Gorin was designed by Russian naval architecture firm Forss Technology in compliance with Russian Maritime Register of Shipping requirements. It belongs to the Project FT12 series of vessels slated for operation in rivers as well as Neva Bay and the Gulf of Finland.
The vessel, which has commenced operational sailings, honours the late Aleksandr Vladimirovich Gorin, a Russian Naval Infantry officer and posthumous recipient of the Hero of the Russian Federation award.
The ferry has a length of 12 metres, a beam of 4.7 metres, a draught of only 0.6 metre, a displacement of 74 tons, and space for 27 passengers and two crewmembers. Power is provided by two 84kW main engines.
As part of its regular operating profile, Aleksandr Gorin will also bring passengers to Kronstadt and the other historic forts that have become popular tourist attractions in Saint Petersburg.