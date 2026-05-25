New passenger ferry enters service in US Virgin Islands

The US Virgin Islands' Department of Public Works has introduced a new passenger ferry, Spirit of 1733, on a commuter and tourist route between Red Hook on St. Thomas and Cruz Bay on St. John.

Built by Louisiana-based builder Gulf Craft, the 104-foot (32-metre) vessel can transport up to 300 passengers and run at speeds reaching 28 knots (52 kilometres per hour).

Named after a historic slave rebellion on St. John in 1733, the vessel joins two existing 28-metre ferries that have served the area for more than a decade.