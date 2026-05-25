New passenger ferry enters service in US Virgin Islands

The US Virgin Islands' Department of Public Works has introduced a new passenger ferry, Spirit of 1733, on a commuter and tourist route between Red Hook on St. Thomas and Cruz Bay on St. John.
Built by Louisiana-based builder Gulf Craft, the 104-foot (32-metre) vessel can transport up to 300 passengers and run at speeds reaching 28 knots (52 kilometres per hour).
Named after a historic slave rebellion on St. John in 1733, the vessel joins two existing 28-metre ferries that have served the area for more than a decade.
The air-conditioned main cabin accommodates 202 passengers, featuring five dedicated wheelchair-accessible spaces, two bathrooms, and a fully enclosed luggage room. Integrated side boarding ramps facilitate safe embarking, while the upper deck provides open-air seating for an additional 100 passengers.
“We are incredibly pleased with the positive impact that Spirit of 1733 has since entering into service,” said Derek Gabriel, Commissioner of the US Virgin Islands’ Department of Public Works.
Gabriel noted that the department wanted a vessel designed specifically for local ports and the daily conditions operators and passengers experience.