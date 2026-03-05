New fast ferry delivered to Sogestran subsidiary

Spain's Armon Shipyard has handed over a new fast catamaran ferry to French shipping company the Sogestran Group for operation by its subsidiary Morlenn Express.

Bindy II was designed by French naval architecture firm Mauric. She was built in fulfilment of an order placed by Morlenn Express in 2023 as part of its fleet renewal strategy.

The all-aluminium ferry features a wave-piercing hull form and is capable of transporting 400 passengers. She can reach speeds of up to 20 knots thanks to her IMO Tier III-compliant main engines.