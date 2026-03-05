New fast ferry delivered to Sogestran subsidiary
Spain's Armon Shipyard has handed over a new fast catamaran ferry to French shipping company the Sogestran Group for operation by its subsidiary Morlenn Express.
Bindy II was designed by French naval architecture firm Mauric. She was built in fulfilment of an order placed by Morlenn Express in 2023 as part of its fleet renewal strategy.
The all-aluminium ferry features a wave-piercing hull form and is capable of transporting 400 passengers. She can reach speeds of up to 20 knots thanks to her IMO Tier III-compliant main engines.
Extruded aluminium deck panels incorporating very thin plating and stiffeners allowed for significant savings in both structural weight and fuel consumption, according to Mauric.
Hydrodynamic optimisation of the hull lines and the propulsion arrangement enables Bindy II to operate at notably low installed power. Mauric said daily fuel consumption has been substantially reduced compared to the previous generation of vessels the new catamaran is set to replace.