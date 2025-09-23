New electric ferries enter service with Moscow transport department

Russia's State Transport Leasing Company (STLC) has taken delivery of two new electric commuter ferries in a series built by local shipyard Emperium.
Rudnevka and Samorodinka will be operated on the Moskva River by the Moscow Department of Transport and Road Infrastructure Development on behalf of STLC.
Like their earlier sisters, the new ferries each have a welded aluminium hull, an LOA of 21 metres, a beam of 6.2 metres, a draught of only 1.4 metres, a displacement of 40 tonnes, and capacity for 80 passengers plus two crewmembers.
Seating is available for 42 passengers on each ferry, and the main cabins also feature USB charging ports, wifi connectivity, tables, toilets, and space for bicycles and scooters.
The cabin layout on each ferry can be rearranged to allow the operator to adjust the distances between the seats and to install armrests of varying widths.
The ferries are all of modular construction with each vessel's wheelhouse, main cabin, and other structural elements being built as complete, separate components. This enables the ferries to be easily dismantled for transport to anywhere in Russia by rail and then quickly re-assembled within seven days.