New catamaran ferry to serve Southern Norway's Kragero archipelago
Norwegian transport company Kragerø Fjordbåtselskap recently took delivery of a new fast catamaran ferry built by Norwegian shipyard Maritime Partner.
Jomfruland has all-aluminium construction, a length of 20.42 metres, a beam of seven metres, and seating for up to 60 passengers. A Volvo IPS 600 engine propels the ferry to speeds of up to 19.9 knots.
The design generates only minimal wake while the spacious wheelhouse offers improved visibility as well as pleasant working conditions for the crew. The engine room is meanwhile laid out to ensure easy access to service points, thus making make maintenance and servicing as simple as possible.
The vessel also has a hydraulic gangway in the bow to facilitate safe boarding and disembarkation for passengers at various piers. On deck, there is ample space for bicycles as well as a lounge with panoramic windows.
Jomfruland will undergo testing before being put into regular service in the Kragerø archipelago in southern Norway.