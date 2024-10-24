New catamaran ferry to serve Southern Norway's Kragero archipelago

Jomfruland has all-aluminium construction, a length of 20.42 metres, a beam of seven metres, and seating for up to 60 passengers. A Volvo IPS 600 engine propels the ferry to speeds of up to 19.9 knots.

The design generates only minimal wake while the spacious wheelhouse offers improved visibility as well as pleasant working conditions for the crew. The engine room is meanwhile laid out to ensure easy access to service points, thus making make maintenance and servicing as simple as possible.