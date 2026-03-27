Netherlands' Zeeland province issues tender for new ferry for Vlissingen-Breskens route

The Province of Zeeland in the Netherlands has published a tender for the introduction of new passenger vessels for operation on the Breskens-Vlissingen ferry connection.
The tender will cover the design and construction of new vessels for the bicycle and pedestrian ferry connection across the Western Scheldt.
The vessels currently serving the connection are approaching the end of their technical lifespan. Their maintenance costs are rising, the risk of failure is increasing, and their diesel consumption is relatively high.
The Province of Zeeland is therefore working towards a new low-emission fleet, with associated jetty facilities and charging infrastructure. The goal is for the new fleet to be ready for use by early 2029.
The province has opted for an integrated request for transport concept, design and construction. By basing the tender on functional requirements, supplemented with clear frameworks, the Province of Zeeland wishes to offer space for market knowledge and innovation, increase interest from the market and promote competition.
More details on the tender are available through this link.