Netherlands' Zeeland province issues tender for new ferry for Vlissingen-Breskens route

The Province of Zeeland in the Netherlands has published a tender for the introduction of new passenger vessels for operation on the Breskens-Vlissingen ferry connection.

The tender will cover the design and construction of new vessels for the bicycle and pedestrian ferry connection across the Western Scheldt.

The vessels currently serving the connection are approaching the end of their technical lifespan. Their maintenance costs are rising, the risk of failure is increasing, and their diesel consumption is relatively high.