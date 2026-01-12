Netherlands' Wagenborg unveils new shallow-draught fast ferry

Dutch shipping company Royal Wagenborg, via its Wagenborg Passagiersdiensten (WPD) subsidiary, christened a new fast ferry during a ceremony in Lauwersoog on Wednesday, January 7.

Hiddeborg will be put into service in early 2026 on the fast service connection between Ameland Island and the Dutch mainland. Construction of the vessel was undertaken at Next Generation Shipyards in Lauwersoog.

Wagenborg said the vessel has been specially designed for the unique conditions of the Wadden Sea, with a draught of approximately 80 centimetres, waterjet propulsion, and three energy-efficient engines that would ensure manoeuvrability, safety and usability even at low water levels.