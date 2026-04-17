Molslinjen reports record passenger traffic in Q1 2026 due to adverse weather

Molslinjen reported its most successful first quarter in history for its Kattegat fast ferry services, transporting nearly 680,000 passengers and over 290,000 cars.

This performance represents an increase of nearly five per cent in passenger volume and 5.6 per cent in vehicle traffic compared to the previous record set in early 2024.

Commercial Director Lucas Kragh noted that the company performed slightly ahead of initial projections during the first two months of the year. He explained that adverse weather conditions prompted travellers to use the ferries, adding that cold-affected electric cars filled up the ferries' decks.