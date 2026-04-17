Molslinjen reports record passenger traffic in Q1 2026 due to adverse weather

Molslinjen reported its most successful first quarter in history for its Kattegat fast ferry services, transporting nearly 680,000 passengers and over 290,000 cars.
This performance represents an increase of nearly five per cent in passenger volume and 5.6 per cent in vehicle traffic compared to the previous record set in early 2024.
Commercial Director Lucas Kragh noted that the company performed slightly ahead of initial projections during the first two months of the year. He explained that adverse weather conditions prompted travellers to use the ferries, adding that cold-affected electric cars filled up the ferries' decks.
March traffic surged by 14 per cent compared to the previous year, bolstered by an early Easter holiday period on March 27 through March 30.
The company observed that electric vehicles accounted for 35 per cent of all cars transported during that month.
Kragh highlighted that the ferry operator has consistently gained market share against the Great Belt bridge throughout the quarter. He attributed this growth to effective marketing strategies and suggested the company's positioning has been a significant factor in the quarterly results.