Kelsian secures Auckland ferry contracts and buys out partner Belaire Ferries

Auckland Transport has awarded the western package ferry contracts to Kelsian Group and Belaire Ferries to operate passenger ferry services in Auckland Harbour, New Zealand.

The deal is projected by the companies to generate approximately NZ$101 million ($61.6 million) in revenue over an initial seven-year term starting on July 1, 2027.

Alongside the contract win, Kelsian entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100 per cent of Belaire Ferries for NZ$8.9 million. The transaction, funded from existing cash reserves, is expected to close in the first quarter of the 2027 fiscal year.